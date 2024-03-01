Head of Defense Ministry Hakkanen: Ukraine can use Finnish weapons to strike Russia

Ukraine could use weapons provided by Finland to strike targets on Russian territory. This was stated by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen, reports Newsweek.

At the same time, the head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense (MoD) also called on Germany to provide Kyiv with long-range missile systems “if they want to help Ukraine win.” He also called on other allies of Ukraine who send weapons to the Ukrainian army to do the same.

It is noted that Jukka Kopra, a member of the Finnish Parliament, in turn, completely stated that Ukraine “must” use weapons supplied by Finland to attack “military targets on the Russian side.” “Otherwise, these military installations will be hit on the Ukrainian side,” the Finnish deputy explained his position.

Earlier, White House representatives said that they still do not see the possibility of resuming military assistance to Ukraine without approval of the request for additional funding by the US Congress.