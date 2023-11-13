Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Israeli soldiers in 2017 at the inauguration of the “David’s Sling” air defense system at the Hatzor base. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Finland and Israel sign a military deal. The “historic agreement” worth 300 million euros is about one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world.

Helsinki – Israel is selling its “David’s Sling” missile defense system to new NATO member Finland. The Israeli Defense Ministry announced this on Sunday (November 12th) and spoke of a “historic agreement”. The air defense system is considered one of the most advanced in the world.

300 million euro deal: Israel sells “David’s Sling” missile defense system to Finland

According to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, the arms deal between Israel and Finland has a volume of around 317 million euros. The system, named after the Bible legend David and Goliath, is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones and other aircraft. The protective shield has already “demonstrated very high performance,” it said. According to Israeli information, the agreement with Finland was the first international sale of the air defense system.

“David’s Slingshot” was put into operation in 2017 and fired a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip at Tel Aviv in combat for the first time in May, as The Times of Israel reported. In the War in Israel The protective shield has so far been used once against Hamas.

In the summer, Germany purchased the Arrow 3 missile protection shield from Israel, which is expected to be operational to a limited extent by the end of 2025. Cost of the deal: 3.3 billion euros. According to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Israel’s military exports have recently increased significantly. In 2022, exports of military technology, weapons and other equipment fell Volume of 12.5 billion US dollars (around 11.7 billion euros). This corresponds to an increase of 50 percent within three years.

Protection of the sky: This is what Israel’s David’s Sling, Arrow 3 and Iron Dome can do

Air defense systems usually consist of several layers. These can be imagined as hemispheres that protect the sky at different heights. The mobile Iron Dome defense system is for short-range missiles particularly from the Gaza Strip. David’s Sling forms the middle layer of Israel’s air defense. Missiles fired from a distance of Fly between 40 and 300 kilometers, can be warded off. It was developed in particular due to the threat posed by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia.

Arrow 3 can intercept ballistic missiles above the atmosphere and therefore represents the outermost layer of the protective shield. It successfully combats projectiles that are fired from a distance of up to 2,400 kilometers. For comparison: Iran’s recently The presented hypersonic missile “Fattah” has a range of 1,400 kilometers. Between the start of Hamas’ terrorist attack on October 7th and November 9th, the multi-layered protective shield consisting of Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow 3 intercepted a total of 2,000 incoming projectiles.