As of today, the Russian company Gazprom has declared that it has stopped exporting gas to Finland, confirming what was previously stated by the Finnish operator Gasum. But Helsinki said it was “ready”. The operator announced that the system is currently in equilibrium, “both physically and commercially”. In essence, the gas prevention and storage measures had already been implemented for some time.

The gas

Most of the gas used in Finland comes from Russia, but still accounts for only 5% of the nation’s annual energy consumption. Gazprom reports that it supplied 1.49 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Finland in 2021, equal to about two thirds of the country’s gas consumption. Now an alternative source will be the Balticconnector pipeline, the plant that connects the Scandinavian country to the neighboring gas network of Estonia. Finland also said in recent days that it has agreed to charter a storage and regasification vessel from a US-based company to help replace Russian supplies, starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

Alternative energies

Finland has been engaged for years in a policy of decarbonisation and differentiation of energy supply sources. Last year, reports the Finnish statistical institute, the Scandinavian country consumed 86,775 Gigawatts of electricity, of which just over 20% is the result of imports from other countries. The largest voice in electricity generation comes from nuclear power, 32%, followed by hydroelectric power with 22%, wood fuel with 17%, and wind power with 11%. In recent years, looking at the data of the International Energy Agency, the percentage of production from renewable sources has grown: energy from waste, then solar and wind power. While the consumption of coal, natural gas and oil has been decreasing for over 10 years.