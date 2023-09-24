Finnish analyst Munkki called the missile launch by a Russian Navy corvette not the most ordinary

A senior lecturer at the Department of Naval Sciences at the Finnish National Defense University, Anssi Munkki, commented on a series of firing at surface and air targets from the Redut ship-based anti-aircraft missile system (SAM), which was carried out by the crew of the Stoykiy corvette. About this Munch told in a conversation with the newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

Munkki appreciated the launch of a Russian missile in the Baltic and called it not the most common thing during Russian Navy exercises. He emphasized that this event is not unique, but does not happen every year. According to the analyst, usually missile launch testing is associated with technical, training and other reasons.

At the same time, the chairman of the Defense Committee of the Finnish Parliament, Jukki Kopra, noted that, if desired, Russia could influence Finland with the help of naval exercises. In his opinion, conducting exercises in special zones complicates the entry of ships into Finnish ports. In turn, Munkki added that restricting navigation in the exercise areas is considered a worldwide practice.

Earlier it was reported that the corvette “Rezkiy” became part of the Pacific Fleet. The solemn ceremony of raising the St. Andrew’s flag on the ship took place in Vladivostok at the 33rd berth of the Pacific Fleet.