Monday, May 16, 2022
Finland announces that it will apply for NATO membership

May 15, 2022
Finland NATO

A military brigade trains in the Taipalsaari region of Finland, near the Russian border.

A military brigade trains in the Taipalsaari region of Finland, near the Russian border.

“It is a historic day. A new era is beginning,” declared the President of Finland.

Finland made the decision to apply for NATO membership, the president and prime minister of the Nordic country announced this Sunday, a direct consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The head of state and a Foreign Policy committee “jointly decided that Finland is going to apply for NATO membership.”

"It is a historic day. A new era is beginning," Finnish President Sauli Niinistö told a news conference.

Finland’s parliament is due to examine the accession bill on Monday, but it is estimated that a large majority supports the initiative.

Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometre border with Russia, has been non-aligned for 75 years.

But after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, political consensus and public opinion shifted in favor of calling for membership.

The Finnish president and prime minister said on Thursday that they were in favor of joining NATO “without delay”.

On Saturday, the Finnish president called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to inform him that his country was going to imminently ask to join the military pact.

Russia has repeatedly warned that there will be consequences if Helsinki joins the Atlantic Alliance.

