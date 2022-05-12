In a statement, the country’s president and premier said the decision should strengthen local security.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin issued a communiqué this Thursday (May 12, 2022) announcing that the country will ask to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). Leaders hope to finish “quickly” the necessary national measures to apply for membership of the military alliance.

“Joining NATO would strengthen Finland’s security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national measures still needed to make this decision will be taken quickly in the coming days.”says part of the statement.

At the end of April, Finland and Sweden agreed to send the requests to NATO simultaneously. Nations have always said they are neutral, however, with the war in Ukraine some European countries are trying to renew their territorial security policies.

According to the statement released by the Finnish authorities, the country needed time to listen to Parliament and the population. The announcement will be made official on Sunday (15.May).

The Swedish government has announced that it is expected to announce its decision on joining the military alliance on the same day.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his profile on twitter who spoke with the Finnish president this Thursday. Zelensky praised the country’s decision to join NATO and stated that they discussed the “defense interaction” between Ukraine and Finland.

Finland shares about 1,300 km of border with Russia. Before the war in Ukraine, the country had not expressed interest in joining the military alliance to avoid conflicts with the neighboring country.

In February, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that a possible entry by Finland into NATO “would have serious military and political repercussions”.

Sweden and Finland are not officially aligned militarily with NATO, but they maintain a partnership relationship, participating in exercises and exchanging information.