Iltalehti: Finnish-Russian school to be closed in Finland due to ‘security threat’

The authorities of the Finnish cities of Lappeenranta, Imatra and Joensuu will close the Finnish-Russian School of Eastern Finland under the pretext of a “potential threat to national security,” the publication reports, citing sources. Iltalehti.

“The cities were informed that the continuation of the operation of a separate Russian school represents a potential threat to Finland’s national security,” the material states. It is specified that 611 children study at this school, of whom Russian is the native language for 37 percent.

“We cannot allow a situation where one nationality, that is, the Russians, actually have their own school in Finland. Such an environment is prone to attempts to spread pro-Russian propaganda,” the source told the newspaper. He emphasized that the main threat to the country from this school is that Russian media allegedly have “increased attention” to this educational institution and use it for “propaganda.”

