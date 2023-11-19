Finnish Interior Minister Rantanen: restrictions on the border with Russia are partially successful

Finland’s decision to close some of the checkpoints on the border with Russia was partially successful. The results of the restrictions were announced by the head of the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mari Rantanen, adding that the authorities are preparing new measures, the Finnish newspaper reports. Helsingin Sanomat.

The checkpoints closest to St. Petersburg across the Russian-Finnish border were closed from November 18 to February 18, 2024, four points in the north remained open, the Vartius and Sala checkpoints are accepting applications for asylum. Such measures, according to the Finnish authorities, were necessary due to the worsening situation with migrants on the border with the Russian Federation.

“As noted, activity has shifted from closed border crossings to other locations. Authorities (Russia – approx. “Tapes.ru”) are actively directing arrivals to the border,” said the Finnish Minister of the Interior. According to her, the decision to close all checkpoints on the border has not yet been made; everything will be announced after consideration of the proposals.

Marie Rantanen emphasized that the main goal of the events is to ensure the safety of Finnish citizens.

Earlier it was reported that Finnish border guards began negotiations with Russia about the fate of refugees. Border guards in the Scandinavian country are trying to figure out how to deal with migrants.