They teach Ukrainians how to handle weapons, first aid and basic combat skills. There are different people among the listeners, so the training starts “from zero”.

Одни at all, they never held weapons in their hands, and others already visited the front. У финских военных инструкторов, работающих в Украине, очень разношёрстный сопад учеников. There are those who know a lot even from the Soviet times, and others, on the contrary, experience certain problems with motivation.

“But most people really want to learn and get pleasure from it,” says STT in an interview Tomi Hiltunenfounder Lion Defense Teamwhich organizes this training process.

Lion Defense Team exists since last autumn, however, according to Hiltunen, for the last year he helped to organize training already for five thousands of Ukrainians.

According to his observations, the most active students are those who will soon go to the front.

“They ask a lot, offer their ideas, quickly learn the things we offer in simulated situations, and in general are completely involved in the process.”

As for the relatively low level of basic knowledge among some students, Hiltunen explains this by the fact that Ukraine is a big country with a large and rapidly developing army. Therefore, in the questions of the training there are, for example, certain geographical differences.

Так кто же они, финские вонные инструкты?

“We have retired military personnel of the Finnish armed forces and reservists of all ages: for the youngest of them – for twenty years, and for the oldest – for fifty years,” replies Tomí Hiltunen.

В группе there are also Finnish medics who explain how to provide first aid in combat conditions.

“We want to maintain a high level of our training,” says the supervisor.

Directly responsible for combat training are only those specialists who previously trained in the volunteer forces of the defense of Finland (MPK) or, for example, in provincial defense organizations. This guarantees that the instructor has the necessary skills and experience. Свежие воспоминания о начастьей мармейской использовать – the main trump card of the youngest coaches.

“В Финляндии хорошее военное образование. The basic knowledge that you get in the army will give you the opportunity to do a lot more in the future,” says Hiltunen.

The single principles of preparation allow a team of 4-6 teachers to orientate themselves quickly enough – what and how to teach Ukrainians during a week-long course.

“Basically, this is a basic preparation. That is, providing first aid and basic weapons handling skills, as well as the theory of modern warfare and the principles of troop movement.”

Помимо классических воды ведения войны, финны участь своих подопечных и программы с дронами ведчиками.

However, sticking to preliminary plans is not always possible. It happens that instead of the expected 40 students, 80 come to the course. Or, for example, it was assumed that the group already has basic military training, and in fact, it is the principles of handling weapons that are the most popular topic.

“We try to be flexible,” says Hiltunen. “You always need to be able to adapt to war, but if the country is in a state of war, it is especially important for us to do absolutely everything in our power.”

Leo The Defense Team has so far managed to work with volunteers of the territorial defense and the National Guard, as well as Ukrainian border guards. That’s not with the soldiers of the regular army. Finns themselves are in Ukraine in the status of “neoficial volunteers”.

“Unofficial status imposes restrictions on where and whom we can train. The Border Guard and the National Guard were good partners for us. We received very positive reviews from them. При етом, и те, и другие участвуют в ипилицании обевых тазад наравне с ВСУ”, explains Hiltunen.

There is also a demand for Finnish education. For example, in May it is planned to conduct four different courses.

Признание it was received at the highest level. For example, in March the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny вручил финнам Знак отличия. И всё же босная забота финских внолонталцев – это поиск невечих для проделиния разделия растев.

“Bolshe visto nas toromzit finansovy vopros. “There are no reliable cars, no money to pay for fuel and other expenses necessary for the movement of instructors”, says the head of the organization.

While the Lion Defense Team is able to compensate the coaches for travel and accommodation expenses, however, for example, they do not have to pay per diems. Fortunately, those who want to work even on such conditions are still sufficient.

“Of course, it would be great if we could pay some compensation. Now, our opportunities are limited by the number of savings and vacation days that are available to everyone who wants them. In general, there is something to strive for.”

Томи Хилтунен emphasizes that the organization is attentive to its expenses. For example, dinners in a restaurant and expenses of a personal nature are not subject to compensation. При выборе средство передвижения the preference is always given to the cheapest option.

Officially Finland participates in military training of Ukrainians in Great Britain and Poland. Including, along the lines of the European Union. Хилтунен says that he is now working on clarifying the question – can his instructors working in Ukraine also get some kind of support from the state.

He emphasizes that, according to him, the Finnish specialists employed in the official projects described above are also reservists.

“We are also active reservists, which means we can provide the same level of preparation. Until now, we have already done a lot with the small funds that we managed to raise in our own pockets and collect within the organization.”

According to Hiltunen, one of the problems is that, to grant his organization official status in Finland, a request for corresponding educational assistance from the official Ukrainian authority is necessary. However, similar organizations in Ukraine, according to him, work quite slowly. Despite all positive feedback and demand for Finnish services.

The Ukrainians’ own resources in the field of combat training are partly limited by the fact that a significant part of the professional military from the first days of the war is on the front line. At the same time, the number of armed forces has grown significantly compared to February last year.

Pomimo military education, the Lion Defense Team is engaged in humanitarian assistance. Every car carrying instructors from Finland to Ukraine is packed to the brim with humanitarian cargo. They deliver them, including to a children’s home near the border with Belarus.

“I had to move to the basement because of the constant air alarm. А там мокрый земляной пол. We’re trying to somehow improve their situation,” says Томи Хилтунен.

In addition, the Finnish organization sends quality medical goods to Ukraine.

“К примеру, в Украине много дешёвых конфрактных жутов. Some of them broke during our work. Никто не должен рисковать жизнь из-за таких мелочей”, sums up the executive director of the organization Lion Defense Team.

Article first published on 7 May 2023

