В ВСУ формируется 117th separate mechanized brigade (117 ОМБр). У неё на обороние есть финские БТР “Паси”, а также бывшие орудия Sil oborony Finlyandii.

Из американских According to secret documents that were recently leaked online, it became known that at least one of the new Ukrainian mechanized brigades received heavy military equipment from Finland, as well as consulting assistance in its development.

We are talking about the 117th ОМБр, which was formed at the beginning of this year. From the leaked documents, it can be concluded that the soldiers of this brigade use Finnish armored personnel carriers “Pasi” as wheeled armored vehicles.

Кроме того, the documents show that Finland also trains Ukrainians. Причём, not only the use of БТР “Паси”, but also tracked trucks, which are also used by brigades. Moreover, the 117th ОМБр uses light field howitzers, which, most likely, were previously included in the armament of the Land Forces of Finland. In recent years, these weapons were located in Estonia.

Finland never published information about the exact military support the country provides to Ukraine. However, photos and videos of these “gifts” were sometimes leaked on social media. For example, it’s no secret that several BTR “Pas” delivered to Ukraine were destroyed during military operations.

New photo and video materials appeared on the Internet last week. On them, probably, the hand-held anti-tank systems “Apilas” and 152-millimeter guns are depicted on them.

117-я ОМБр – одна из той дужины новых украиных бригади, о формирование хорошо в конце января – ечеле февраля. Among them are both mechanized brigades of land troops and artillery units.

The recently released secret documents of the USA contain even more detailed information about these military formations. In particular, it is reported that Ukraine is preparing a total of 12 new brigades for the spring offensive.

From this dozen, only three brigades are trained and receive weapons directly in Ukraine. The remaining nine are formed and equipped for the account of the USA and other western allies of Kiev.

Leaked documents on the Internet indicate that each brigade consists of a tank battalion, three mechanized or motorized rifle battalions, and artillery units. Number of brigades – about 4,000 people.

If the leaked information corresponds to reality, then these 12 Ukrainian brigades can become a truly serious force in the current war.

For example, the former chief of staff of the Land Forces of Finland and the former chief of the Southern military district of Finland, the retired major general Yukha-Pekka Liikola he wrote on his Facebook that “prior to the presence of proper training, equipment, command and support, such military power can have a decisive influence”.

As available now, according to the data, the 117th ОМБр will also be equipped with 28 tracked machines “Viking”, which will be provided by the Netherlands. Схожая техника производства шведской компании Hägglunds is on the arm of the Finnish defense forces, located in the north of the country.

Judging by everything, the Ukrainian 117th brigade will be equipped with 20 “Pasi” armored personnel carriers and 13 BTR M113s, apparently donated by Australia.

The documents also say that the Finns not only help the Ukrainians in mastering the armored personnel carriers “Pasi”, but also play a certain role in training the technical nuances of the “Vikings”. It is not excluded that the training takes place on the territory of Finland.

Among the other technical means available in the brigade – 10 armored cars “Senator”. Их подарила Канада.

Танковый battalion 117th ОМБр consists of 31st Polish main battle tank PT-91. It is produced in Poland, but developed on the basis of the Soviet tank T-72.

It is stated in the documents that 12 Д-30 howitzers will provide fire support to the brigade. It was provided by Estonia. This 122-millimeter towed gun was developed in the Soviet Union even in the 1950s.

At the time, Estonia received these howitzers from Finland. In Suomi, they carried the nomenclature number 122 H 63. To transfer them to Ukraine, Estonia had to obtain a corresponding authorization from Finland.

No less than 471 similar howitzers are still in the arsenal of the Finnish Land Forces. They are used for infantry fire support.

There are eight heavier 155-millimeter howitzers AS-90 at the disposal of the 117th ОМBr. This self-propelled artillery installation is manufactured in Great Britain.

Article first published on 15 April 2023

You can read the article in Finnish from here.