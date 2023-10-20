Finland and Ukraine | Финский полициий едет в коммадировку в Украину

The police say that he will have to work in a very stressful situation.

Police Finland sends its representative to Ukraine. His task will be monitoring the situation and combating international organized crime.

After the collapse of Yugoslavia, a large number of illegal weapons from the Balkans appeared on the European black market.

The representative of the police can be useful if they start to investigate war crimes committed in Ukraine in Finland. However, according to Yalonen, this is not the main task of an employee going to Ukraine.

“The job involves working in a very stressful environment, so good stress resistance will facilitate the implementation of tasks,” she says in the description of the vacancy.

Candidates are expected to have experience not only in the fight against crime, but also in criminal investigations, as well as in collecting intelligence information to counter major international criminal syndicates.

The selected candidate will start working at the Embassy of Finland in Kiev at the beginning of the next year. The contract will be valid for two years.

Until this official representative in Ukraine, there was no Finnish police. If necessary, this direction could be closed by an employee accredited in Lithuania.

According to Yalonen, as a result of the closure of these regional diplomatic representatives, the personnel of the Finnish police in Russia has decreased.

