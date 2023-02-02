Finland and Sweden remain determined to join NATO together, despite Turkish opposition to Sweden’s candidacy. The prime ministers of both countries underlined this at a joint press conference in Stockholm on Thursday, international news agencies report. Earlier, the Finnish foreign minister suggested that the country would best join without the Swedes. But, as Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said alongside her Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson: “The security of Finland and Sweden is linked.”

According to Marin, Sweden is unfairly portrayed as a ‘problem child of the class’. All NATO countries must agree to join, but Turkey in particular is fiercely opposed to this. Among other things, the country wants Sweden to extradite people Turkey considers to be Kurdish terrorists or involved in the 2016 coup attempt.

A Koran burning in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm last month further strained diplomatic relations between Sweden and Turkey. Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey will not allow Sweden to join NATO as long as the country allows protests that desecrate the Quran. According to Ankara, Sweden’s decision to allow the “despicable” demonstration was “completely unacceptable”.

In March, a new anti-terrorism law will go to parliament in Sweden, it was announced on Thursday. This should give the Swedish government more clout in its action against members of the PKK, which is regarded by, among others, the EU as a terrorist organization. Stockholm sees a concession to Turkey in this. In recent decades, many Kurds have fled to Sweden because of repression in Turkey, among other places.