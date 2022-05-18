Entry needs to be approved by the 30 countries that form the alliance; Turkey’s contrary position puts accession at risk

Finland and Sweden delivered on Wednesday morning (May 18, 2022) the official application for joining NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). The decision, hastened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is considered a significant change in European security.

“This is a historic moment, which we must seize,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a brief ceremony in which Swedish Ambassadors Axel Wernhoff and Finnish Ambassador Klaus Korhonen delivered their applications to join the military alliance.

“I warmly welcome requests from Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners, and your membership in NATO will enhance our shared security.” said Stoltenberg. The alliance believes that the countries’ accession will strengthen its structure in the Baltic Sea.

TURKEY

On Monday (May 16), Turkey said it will veto the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO. In President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s view, the Nordic countries do not have a “clear stance against terrorist organizations”. During the Cold War, both remained neutral.

The Turkish position puts membership at risk as applications need to be unanimously approved by the 30 members from NATO.

In his speech on Wednesday, Stoltenberg said he thinks problems can be solved. “We are determined to work on all issues and reach quick conclusions”, he said while emphasizing the support of the other allies.