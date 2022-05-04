She added that Helsinki is in talks with key countries such as the United States, Britain, Germany and France, to obtain guarantees of protection during the candidacy period, which can last for several months.

“If Finland and Sweden are candidates, the main issue is that the validation process should be as short as possible. This will be the best security guarantee we can have,” Marin told a news conference of Nordic leaders in Copenhagen.

“Of course, we are discussing with the larger member states of NATO security guarantees and security problems that may arise” during the transition period, she added.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, who was at the same time in Finland to attend the “Arrow 2022” military exercises, promised that the United Kingdom would provide “support” in the event of an attack against the Scandinavian country.

“I can’t imagine that we will not come to the aid of Finland and Sweden, wherever they are in their discussions with NATO and their agreements, and I think that is what really connects us,” Ben Wallace told a news conference.

Since Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, Helsinki and Stockholm are closer to running, perhaps jointly, for better protection vis-à-vis their neighbor Russia.

A consensus is emerging to welcome Finland and Sweden into the ranks of NATO in accordance with the military alliance, but the ratification process requires a green light from the parliaments of the 30 member states.

Officially, only NATO members benefit from the protection of Chapter Five, the security umbrella of the military alliance that the United States launched at the start of the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö is expected to announce his personal position on May 12 regarding Finland’s candidacy for NATO membership, but the issue has strong support from public opinion and members of parliament.

Finnish media expect the government’s decision in the next few days.

On the Swedish side, the government and parties in Parliament will present a security review on May 13 on the issue of membership.

Stockholm is similarly consulting with member states. Its foreign minister, Anne Linde, flew to the United States on Tuesday and continues to visit Canada.

On the other hand, the Finnish Ministry of Defense announced that a Russian army helicopter violated Finnish airspace on Wednesday morning, and a spokesman told AFP that the helicopter was a Mi-17 and had a depth of penetration “between 4 and 5 kilometers.”

It is the second time in a month that Helsinki has denounced the incursion of a Russian plane into its airspace, according to the ministry, amid tension over the war in Ukraine.