“We will not say ‘yes’ to the entry into NATO of those who impose sanctions on Turkey”, said the Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan, referring to Sweden and Finland, thus reiterating Ankara’s opposition to the admission of the two Nordic countries. “Both countries do not have a clear and unequivocal attitude towards terrorist organizations”, she added, stressing that delegations from Helsinki and Stockholm “must not tire of coming to Turkey on Monday to persuade us”.

Meanwhile, with a joint declaration, the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania greet the “historic decision” of Sweden and Finland to join NATO and assure them that they want to do “everything necessary” to support them.

“We are confident that Sweden and Finland will contribute to the unity, solidarity, cohesion and strength of the Alliance and of the entire Transatlantic area, at a time when the security framework is increasingly complex”, the statement continues. from Cnn. The three foreign ministers underline that the arrival of Helsinki and Stockholm in NATO “will greatly increase the security of the Baltic Sea region” and “will open new perspectives for the Nordic-Baltic area and other regional cooperation formats in the field of defense. and safety “. Finally, the three countries undertake to rapidly ratify the entry of the two new members of the Atlantic Alliance.