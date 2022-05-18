Motivated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the decision marks a turning point in the two countries’ defense policy and ends decades of military non-alignment. Parliaments of the 30 member countries of the alliance need to give approval. Finland and Sweden formally requested this Wednesday (18/05) their accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a decision motivated by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. and ending decades of military non-alignment.

The step taken by both countries, which remained neutral during the Cold War, is one of the most significant transformations in the security architecture in Europe in decades and reflects a radical shift in public opinion since the Russian onslaught against Ukraine.

“This is a historic moment, which we must seize,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a brief ceremony where Swedish and Finnish ambassadors to the military alliance deliver their membership applications.

“I warmly welcome requests from Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners, and your membership of NATO will enhance our shared security,” said Stoltenberg. The military alliance believes that the accession of Finland and Sweden will strengthen it in the Baltic Sea.

The accession process is expected to take just a few weeks, but diplomats said that ratification of the entry of new members could take up to a year, as the parliaments of all 30 countries that make up the alliance must approve the candidacies.

On Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, one of the NATO member states, expressed opposition to Finland and Sweden joining the organization. Stoltenberg said Wednesday, however, that he believed the issues could be resolved.

“We are determined to work on all issues and reach rapid conclusions,” said the Secretary-General, noting strong support from other member countries.

