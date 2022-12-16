Finland and Russia | War and the Russian-speaking community of Finland

The war fueled anti-Russian sentiments, scared the Russian-speaking inhabitants of Finland and divided them into two irreconcilable camps. Случаются и номединные ограмы в их адрес.

В первые дни марта, soon after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a handwritten note appeared on the door of the central branch of the society “Русскоязычные Финляндии” in Helsinki. In it, insults and threats were contained: “Можем чинуть бытылку с зажигательной микселю в ваш дом”.

In April, a private car drove off Lappeenranta with the inscription “Рюсся – военные продувники”

In July, Z signs were painted on the car of a Russian family with children who came to rest in a spa in Imatra.

In September, a woman from a Russian-Finnish family who spoke to her children in Russian was insulted on a children’s playground in Lappeenrante.

In October, a performer who has lived in Finland for seven years and also has Russian citizenship was excluded from the list of participants in the final of The Voice of Finland on the Nelonen TV channel. Despite the fact that she passed all the qualifying rounds.

When в феврелье Россия развязала войну против Украину, the attitude towards русскоязычным в Финляндии has worsened dramatically. Moreover, it was not only about Russians. Even Ukrainians who fled the war in Finland had to hear the insulting “ryussya” in their address.

“Our relationship has changed. Perhaps, now the prevailing opinion is that negative feelings can be calmly expressed on all Russian-speakers,” he says Katya Marovaживущая в Lappeenrante.

Marova lives in Finland for almost 10 years and speaks well in Finnish. She is a member of the political party “Soyuz left forces” and is on the board of some governing bodies of Lappeenranta.

At the request of HS journalists, she brought several concrete examples of anti-Russian sentiments.

Катя Marova shows on his mobile phone some messages from other Russian-speaking people, testifying that they had to deal with manifestations of racism.

Marova thinks that they write about similar cases more often, because she is engaged in politics and leads an active life on social networks.

At the same time, she herself emphasizes that she has not personally encountered the manifestation of hatred towards Russians: “And at work and in politics, I am surrounded by educated, open and thinking people. For those who are in other circles, the situation may be different”.

Finns help Ukrainians very much and actively. Marova considers it justified and correct. However, she would very much like to have Finland once and for all end discrimination against Russians at the same time.

“On the other hand, the Russian-speaking inhabitants of Finland can feel that the Finns condemn all Russians in general, and not only those who started and led this war.”

Marova also talks about what she would like to get from the media and the Russian perspective on what is happening. In particular, about concerns about the expansion of NATO.

Ольга Люкконен has spread on social networks a photo of a note that appeared on the door of the “Русскоязычные Финляндии” society.

Fund “Kultura”, helping to integrate Russians in Finland, conducted a survey in the summer about what changes occurred in the lives of Russian-speaking Finns after the start of the war. About 1,600 people took part in it.

82% reported that they never experienced discrimination in their address because of the war, but 17% answered this question in the affirmative.

However, it is quite difficult to understand and understand the causes of such manifestations, says the vice-president of the “Kultura” fund and professor of the research institute of Karelia University of Eastern Finland Olga Davydova-Minget.

The point is that Russian-speaking Finland is a heterogeneous environment.

On the basis of personal impressions and life experience, someone can consider the manifestation of anti-Russian sentiments, for example, the fact that parents discuss the problems of raising their children in school or kindergarten. In this case, the elementary manifestation of the tooth is perceived in an absolutely opposite way and turns into “proof” of a prejudiced attitude towards the Russian language.

“Повесит всех собак на “антироссийские настроения” – the most simple answer to any life difficulties”, says Davydova-Minget.

This is also used by the Kremlin, which makes any manifestations of hatred towards Russia in Finland and other western countries part of its propaganda. Real or imaginary.

Olga Давыдова-Мингет moved from Petrozavodsk to Joensuu more than 30 years ago. She remembers how in the 1990s in Eastern Finland, no more than two Russians were allowed into stores at the same time.

Later, Russian-speaking Russians became a normal and familiar part of everyday life. Until Russia invaded Ukraine. This has cooled the attitude again.

“War aggravates feelings and opinions. It affects all relationships. This makes the situation very tragic”, says Davydova-Minget.

In her opinion, the war started a kind of confrontation not only between Russia and Finland, but also between Russian-speaking Finns – depending on their attitude to the actions of the Kremlin and personally to the president Vladimir Putin.

“Русскоязычные ругаются в пух и в прах Как в соцсетиях, так и внутри свой семей.”

“Russia – war criminals”. Надпись на машини в Lappeenrante. Photo: Катя Марова

В Lappeenrante on the parking lot near the school of Eastern Finland Maria Seredyonok you are waiting for the end of the school day. She came to pick up her daughter from school.

At the end of June, the family from Petersburg decided to radically change their life. They collected their suitcases, came by car to Lappeenranta and left everything behind.

“We don’t want our children to grow up in the current Russian atmosphere,” says Maria.

She believes that the war brought enormous suffering not only to Ukrainians, but also to Russians. Russia turned into a militant totalitarian country, millions of citizens of which were forced to flee from war and poverty.

“In Russia, you can’t call things by their names. For example, a war cannot be called a war. They can be put in jail for that.”

Осенью consequences of the war were observed in the school of Eastern Finland. The number of students has decreased a little, says the director of the school in Lappeenranta Yani Naskali.

It is quite likely that the reason for this was the reluctance to learn Russian language as a protest against the unleashed Russian war.

Departments of schools in Eastern Finland, where they study not only Russian language, but also Russian culture, besides Lappeenranta are also located in Imatra and Joensuu. Approximately three thirds of students are here – from completely Russian-speaking families. The rest are children from mixed marriages and children of Finns. Для трети учетелей и компандым родным также из русский язык.

The tendency to reject the Russian language is also observed in the South-Karelian center of education for adults. It is also located in Lappeenranta. This fall, no group was formed here for learning Russian language from scratch. This is the first case in the entire history of the institution, which started its work in 2005.

Immediately после начало войны школа Восточний Финляндии, trying to protect their students, вела себа maximally restrained. Here, for example, they did not make any official statement for the media, although requests came, including from abroad.

Some of the students of the school did not dare to talk in Russian in public places, because they were afraid of the reactions of others. However, now the situation has calmed down, says Naskali.

А в стенах школы, по его серамы, никая хатчи к русским никой и не было.

“Perhaps, this is due to the fact that two groups of people have been working together here for a long time. We are an example of how people can live in harmony, despite the situation in the world.”

Anywayin social networks, some people called this educational institution “shkoloi Putina” and proposed to cancel it.

However, Naskali emphasizes that the school of Eastern Finland is an ordinary Finnish school financed by the state. And he adds: “In any situation, knowledge of Russian language and culture will be required in Finland”.

He believes that the main responsibility for the formation of the image of Russia lies with the media.

“В медиа рисуют кантину использовать бы одна онлайн – namely Russia – represents absolute evil. That does not correspond to reality.”

