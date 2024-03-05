Finland and Russia | Finnish soldiers return home after decades

The new war and the cooling of relations between the countries do not prevent the work of the search detachments and the return to the homeland of the remains of the soldiers of the Second World War.

This picture was taken on the island of Melansaari in the Vyborg Bay (modern name – Kormov Island) by an unknown Russian researcher. Chips and buttons, which obviously belonged to a Finnish soldier, were lying in the ground between large boulders about a hundred meters from the southern shore of the island.

The presence of the token allowed the operator to produce the identification of the deceased. he says that since 1992, the remains of 1,600 dead Finnish soldiers have been found in Russia, but only 430 of them could be identified.

In Finland, information about it became known thanks to the St. Petersburg group of archeologists of the Karelian wall ("Karelsky wall"), to which, in turn, one of the searchers handed over the remains of the Finnish soldier.

In 2023, a family from the town of Iy in Northern Ostrobothnia received a letter from the Association for the Perpetuation of Memory: "During the search for the fallen heroes on the battlefields of the 1939-1945 wars, the remains of a Finnish soldier and a military token were found on the island of Melansaari, on the basis of which it is possible to speak about who was born in 1903 and died in 1903″.

This letter, which Kaarlo Emil Khivala sent field mail to his daughter, became her last message from her father. Photo: Янне Хуусконен / Lehtikuva

Внук Kaarlo Emilya Khiivali Yukka Raappana he says he doesn't know much about “grandfather Eemeli”. Grandfathers disappeared in the war, and in the family circle this topic was practically not discussed. DNA testing confirmed that the remains really belong to the owner of a military badge with a corresponding number. However, about the life and circumstances of the soldier's death, the test, of course, could not communicate anything new.

“He was a woodcutter, a real worker. Five children. He disappeared without news and died in 1944. The widow remained a single mother. I was born in 1956-м, [поэтому] I don't remember this myself. But I'm grateful to Eemily in the sense that if it wasn't for him, we wouldn't be there either,” says Raappana.

At the beginning of the War extension, sailor Khiivala fought on the Hanko peninsula, where he was demobilized in December 1941. Accurate information about when and how he was drafted into the army again could not be found.

From left to right: searchers-volunteers Pentti Kilström and Yarkko Vyayanyanen, as well as the pastor of the evangelical-lutheran parish of Vyborg, Vladimir Dorodniy, carry coffins with the remains of Finnish soldiers to the bus that will take them home. Photo: Pertti Suominen / Lehtikuva

In 1944, there were heavy battles for five days in Vyborg Bay on the islands of Melansaari and Teykarsaari (modern name – остров Игривый). called ih решеяющими оборительным раженими той войны. This is where he died in battle on July 5, 1944.

Last Saturday, the soldier was buried in his hometown of Iy.

In spite of на нынешние комплекты относители между страними, поиски гибидших финских солдаты в России продужаются. However, Finnish researchers cannot participate in them since 2020: first, because of the coronavirus epidemic, and then – because of the restrictions that became the result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“In this year, we won't be able to go to excavations again. However, if the situation allows, then we will try to organize the delivery of findings made by Russian researchers”, says Pertti Suominen.

Military badges and buttons by Kaarlo Emilya Hiivaly, found in 2021 by a Russian researcher on the island of Kormova.

The most recent transportation of the remains of the Finnish military from Vyborg was organized in November 2023. Then 40 soldiers returned to their homeland. In the fall of 2021, 94 heroes, including Kaarlo Emil Khivala, took this same path.

Suominen is confident that the Russians will continue to search for the victims of the war in the spring when the snow comes.

Article first published on March 2, 2024.

