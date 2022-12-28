Бывшего игрока финского клуба РоПС из Рованиеми хотил призвать на войну в Украине, reports the edition Satakunta Kansa.

35-летний житель Пори Alexander Kokko a few months ago, I received a message from Saint Petersburg, from my sister. The sister informed that he received a summons from the Russian army.

The message was found in the Petersburg apartment of Aleksandra, where his sister visits from time to time.

Kokko is a football player who was quite famous in Finland in the past. He was born in Russia, but at an early age he moved together with his parents to Finland. Twice he became the best scorer of the Finnish championship. У него двойное граднаство, а по ожизнию он – ингерманLANDский финн.

It is noteworthy that Kokko received a summons in Russia, although he already completed his military service in the Finnish Armed Forces.

“I reported all this to the Russian authorities, and they answered that everything is clear, everything is in order. But still, I’m not going to go to Russia anytime soon. “My parents wouldn’t let me go there,” the former football player told SK journalists.

Семя Alexandra moved from Russia to Pori when she was 10 years old.

“My father had a Soviet passport, but the nationality graph said “Finn”. Его семья once settled in Uzbekistan a long time ago, from where my father came to Leningrad, where I was born. After that, we moved with our entire family to Pori,” Kokko shared the story of his ancestors.

Until the season of 2020, Aleksandr Kokko played for RoPS, and after that he lived in Petersburg for a while. However, according to information from SK, he did not leave Finland until the start of the war.

He recently started working in the system of the club “Jazz” from Pori as an assistant to the main trainer of the main team, as well as a junior trainer.

В Финляндии Kokko had a brilliant football career. In 2008 and 2015, he became the top scorer in the championship of the country. In addition, in 2015, “Veykkausligi” was chosen as “Footballer of the Year”.

In 2016, Aleksandr Kokko played one friendly match for the national team of Finland, before that he played in the youth team several times. In 2009, he took part in the championship of Europe for players under the age of 21.

Article first published 24.12.2022.

