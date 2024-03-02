Finland | An international career rocket accidentally moved to a small Finnish town – This is how he thinks about Finland now

“Here I dare to send my first-grader son to school on his bike alone. In Karachi, I could never think the same. I think that few Finns really understand how safe an environment we live here.”

This is how a professional in the gaming industry and a family man from Valkeakoski Amin Bakht thinks about living in Valkeakoski. Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, is one of the former hometowns of Bakhti, who is of Pakistani background. In a city of 15 million people, crime, unrest and also kidnappings are part of everyday life.