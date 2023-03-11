Prime Minister of Finland Marine in Kyiv allowed the delivery of Hornet fighters to Ukraine

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said during a visit to Kiev that Helsinki could discuss the transfer of McDonnell Douglas F / A-18 Hornet fighters, which began to be produced in the 1970s, to Ukraine. Her words leads Yle.

Marine allowed the delivery of Hornet fighters to Ukraine and stressed that Helsinki could also discuss the necessary training of the military for this. According to her, negotiations on this issue are at an early stage. In addition, partnerships at the international level will be required to address the situation.

Fighters entered service with Finland arrived in 1995-2000. According to the country’s Air Force data for 2018, Helsinki had 62 Hornets. Finland also signed an agreement with the American company Lockheed Martin for the supply of 64 F-35 fighters.

Earlier it was reported that Marin would arrive in Kyiv on March 10 to discuss assistance to Ukraine. It was noted that politicians will consider issues of military, financial, diplomatic and political support for the country.