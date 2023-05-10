Finland, outgoing premier Sanna Marin divorces her husband after 19 years together

There Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marinannounced the divorce from her husband, Markus Raikkonen, married in full pandemic in 2020: “We are grateful for 19 years together and for our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends” both declared on their Instagram profiles. “We lived our youth together, entered adulthood together and became parents (5 years ago, ed) of our dear daughter together,” the prime minister’s account read.

“The now ex couple has chosen to publish a photo together, smiling, on which an inscription appears, the same for both. We hope you will respect our privacy. We will not comment further on the matter.”

37-year-old Marin, defeat in elections last month, she became the youngest premier in the world in 2019 at the age of 33 at the head of a center-left coalition with 5 female party leaders, 4 of whom are under 35. Under his mandate he led Finland to historic NATO membership, but it was not enough to get re-elected.

Subscribe to the newsletter

