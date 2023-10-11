The center wrote on its website, “Nursar detected a possible explosion off the Finnish coast of the Baltic Sea at 22:20 GMT, on October 8, 2023.”

The center indicated that the explosion recorded by Finnish stations was “much less intense” than the Nord Stream explosion.

Norsar added that the location of the potential explosion is estimated at about 20 kilometers north of Paldiski in Estonia, noting that doubts still remain about its location and size.

The company operating the Finnish gas network announced on Sunday the closure of the gas pipeline due to a suspected leak, making the last gas pipeline serving Finland halted after Russian supplies stopped.

This stop comes a year after the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline that pumps natural gas from Russia to Germany on September 26, 2022, the cause of which is still unknown.

It is noteworthy that natural gas represents 10 percent of the total energy consumption in Finland.

Finland announced earlier Tuesday that it suspects that foreign interference was behind the leak in the gas pipeline coming from Estonia, and received support from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in its investigation.

“The damage to the gas pipeline and communications wires was likely the result of external action,” Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said in a statement.

In addition to the gas pipeline, there was a “malfunction” in the maritime communications wire linking Finland and Estonia across the Gulf of Finland, but no customers were affected, according to the telecommunications operator, Elisa.

The Finnish President added that the cause of the leak is not yet clear, and “the investigation is continuing in cooperation between Finland and Estonia.”

In response to a question about the possibility of Russia’s involvement in this leak, Finnish Prime Minister Petri Orbo warned against any premature conclusion.

In turn, Timo Kilpäiläinen, head of investigations at the National Bureau of Investigation, said that there is no evidence to indicate that explosives were used.

Finland received support from NATO, which it became a member of in April after decades of adhering to the principle of military neutrality.

The Secretary-General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, announced that he is in contact with the Finnish President and is ready to support the country.

“NATO shares information and is ready to support relevant Allies,” Stoltenberg wrote on the X platform.

The coalition stated in a statement that it is “working to enhance the security of basic maritime infrastructure,” noting the increase in patrols in the North Sea since the sabotage of the Nord Stream.