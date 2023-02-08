Publishers and developers are now completing the transition from the previous generation to the current one and various projects are thought of as PS5 and Xbox Series X | S exclusives. Many also look forward to the next generation of Nintendo consoles. Someone, however, also looks to the past: this is the case of Finjiwell-known indie publisher, who claims that if he gets 10,000 likes in a tweet he will post a exclusive game for Sega Dreamcast.

The Finji’s message can be read just below or to this address. Quite simply he writes: “10,000 Likes and our next game will be a Sega Dreamcast exclusive”.

It is highly probable that it is one jokebut we can’t be sure. It’s also possible that the publisher has decided to actually release a Sega Dreamcast exclusive game (more as a publicity move than for real monetary gain) and is preparing the ground for an announcement.

10,000 Likes It might not seem like many, but Finji has just under 34,000 followers and on average his tweets garner a few hundred likes, at best. It is therefore a very high goal for the company and it could be desired, precisely in order not to make it possible for this to happen. At the time of writing we are at about 2,000 Likes, probably the record for the publisher’s Twitter page, at least in recent months.

Recall that Finji is the publisher of high quality games such as Tunic, I Was a Teenage Exocolonist and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.