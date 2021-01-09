Four kilos marked the balance when Ricardo López Nava was placed on it minutes after his birth, on July 25, 1966. The second son of Ana María Nava and Magdaleno López was enormous, a industrious watchmaker who spent a good part of his days in the place he ran in the Tacubaya neighborhood of Mexico City. Nobody could imagine that chubby baby would end up building a remarkable 16-year career as a professional boxer in which the scale could never exceed 50 kilos each time he weighed himself.

That infrequently low tonnage (the average weight of a grown man is 62 kilos) was the key to his success and also his little conviction. Why Finite He was a brilliant fighter who built a record almost identical to that of Floyd Mayweather or Rocky Marciano, who retired undefeated champion and who starred in 26 world title fights. However, it did not achieve the recognition or bags that colleagues from other divisions did, which tend to grab much more attention and money. Anyway, when Mayweather was asked in 2013 who his three favorite boxers were, he did not hesitate: Larry Holmes, Aaron Pryor and Ricardo López.

Unlike many of those who embrace this sport, López did not have a childhood of deprivation. He grew up in a middle-class family and attended a military school for six years where his peers called him Bean. That was the reason for their first fights. But if he chose to put on the gloves it was because his father was a fanatic of boxing. His mother, on the other hand, wanted him to study law.

He started boxing at age 10 and grew up admiring Sugar Ray Robinson. He wanted to follow in his footsteps and, like his idol, he worked during his adolescence as a milk delivery man while he trained at the Lupita de Tacubaya gym with Arturo Whose Hernández (trainer of champions like Rubén Spikes Olivares, Rafael Bazooka Limón and Lupe Pintor), who polished the excellent technique that would accompany him throughout his career.

Ricardo López with Cuyo Hernández.

Guided by Hernández, he fought 41 matches as an amateur and lost only one, in the 1984 Mexico City Golden Gloves, when he was 18 years old. “I learned more from that loss than from all my other fights. It made me aware that I was human and fallible. I realized that victory brings people, while defeat brings emptiness and loneliness. You stay only with those who love you, “he explained in an interview in 1999.

A few months after that sobering defeat, López made his professional debut: on January 18, 1985, he knocked out Rogelio Hernández in the third round in Cuernavaca. That victory was followed by another 25 (18 before the limit) that placed him, in 1990, at the top of the candidate lists in the new minimum category.

The International Boxing Federation had been the first body to sanction a 105-pound world title fight just three years earlier: on June 14, 1987, South Korean Lee Kyung-yun had defeated Japanese Masaharu Kawakami. The World Boxing Council had its first monarch four months later: the Japanese Hiroki Ioka, who had defeated the Thai Mai Thomburifarm.

“Help me crown my last world champion; I’m already very scrubbed up and I don’t have much left, “he asked Whose Hernández, with his seriously deteriorating health, to José Sulaimán, president of the WBC. The leader negotiated with the promoters of the minimum monarch, the Japanese Hideyuki Ohashi, and arranged a chance for López, who traveled to Tokyo without Hernández to challenge the Japanese on October 25, 1990 at the Kōrakuen Hall.

Ricardo López won his first world title in 1990 and retired still champion in 2002.

In his second outing from Mexico (he had fought in the United States seven months earlier), López did not feel the pressure of being a visitor, he dominated from the start, sent Ohashi to the canvas in the fourth round with a straight forehand and dropped him two more times in the next round before referee Tony Pérez declared the end in view of the lack of recovery of the premises. The legend of Finite it began to be written that night.

The new champion returned to Mexico City and came to offer his belt to Whose Hernández, who would die 26 days after the consecration in Tokyo. That was not the only loss he suffered that year: seven months earlier Ana María, his mother, had died.

This elegant stylist who had a good height (1.65 meters) and reach of arms for his category and who also exhibited power in his fists became the dominator of the minimum weight. At home or in difficult places like Japan, South Korea or Thailand, he accumulated successful defenses and thus caught the attention of Don King, who recruited him in 1994. “When I signed with him, the doors were opened to me in the world of boxing” said López.

South African Morgan Ndumo was one of 25 rivals Ricardo López defeated in world title fights.

His first appearance on a card organized by the promoter with the bristly hair was on May 7, 1994, when he defeated Colombian Kermin Guardia on points at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the same night that Julio César Chávez snatched Frankie from him. Randall the Council super lightweight title. Since then and until his retirement, all his fights were in the United States or Mexico and in evenings managed by King, although always in the shadow of figures such as Mike Tyson, Chávez or Félix Trinidad.

Because the small categories did not generate (nor do they generate today) too much magnetism in the United States and Europe. Not even in those years when there were very prominent fighters in the smaller divisions like the Mexican Humberto. Little girl González, the American Michael Carbajal or the Thai Khaosai Galaxy. That did not prevent López from becoming the face of numerous advertising campaigns in his country and his image was even included on a National Lottery ticket in 1997.

The image of Ricardo López on a ticket of the National Lottery of Mexico.

In August 1997, already under the tutelage of Ignacio Beristáin (considered by many to be the best trainer that Mexican boxing gave), Finite He was the protagonist of another event that was recorded in the books: He starred in the first fight for a minimum title at Madison Square Garden and the first unification in the history of the category. His adversary was the Puerto Rican Álex Sánchez, who had won the World Boxing Organization belt in December 1993.

That night, the Mexican, deeply religious and respectful of his rivals (“How can I hurt my opponent with my mouth? My education and my feelings don’t allow me to do that,” he had said a while before), had to do his best to not fall into the tangle of infractions and insults of the Puerto Rican and ended up winning by technical knockout in the fifth round. After his victory, he said he wanted to give his new belt to his father. That statement was the excuse the WBO used to take away the title.

“It was a public resignation. It’s enough for us, “said Francisco Valcarcel, president of the Puerto Rico-based body, who added:” López and his manager (Dwight Manley) are playing politics with me. ” Before the champion could appeal the decision, the WBO ordered a match between Filipino Eric Jamili and Englishman Mickey Cantwell for the vacant crown.

Six months after that dispossession, López went on the hunt for another title to add to that of the WBC. This time, his rival in the Plaza de Toros Monumental in Mexico City was the Nicaraguan Rosendo Álvarez, minimum champion of the World Boxing Association, undefeated in 24 professional matches and used to fighting in hostile territory.

On March 7, 1998, Álvarez sent López to the canvas for the first time in his career in the second round and appeared to be leading until the seventh inning, when an accidental header caused a deep cut in the local’s right superciliary arch that prevented the battle from continuing after that assault. After a conciliation of more than 15 minutes, the judges had to resolve the fate of the lawsuit and ruled a tie. That night, in which Julio César Chávez and Miguel Ángel González also tied, the Nicaraguan left as dissatisfied as the public, who threw cushions, bottles and glasses with urine into the ring.

A month in advance, a rematch was agreed for November 13 at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas. Álvarez, who had gained 15 kilos since the first match, could not give the category limit: he exceeded almost a kilo and a half and thus gave up his crown. The duel was about to be shipwrecked, but finally it was carried out without the WBC title at stake and with the WBA title only available to López, who won on points in a tight split decision after 12 rounds as rough as seven. from the first fight.

Ricardo López starred in two very tough fights with Nicaraguan Rosendo Álvarez, the only rival who managed to snatch a draw from him in his professional career.

“I sacrificed for 60 days training very hard, away from any temptation. Rosendo’s failure (to make weight) bothered me so much that I couldn’t sleep. That day I decided not to fight anymore in 105 ”, he said. Finite six months later, when he had already announced that he would gain 108 pounds (48,988 kilos). He said goodbye to the minimum division with 22 successful defenses, a mark that only Joe Louis surpassed, who retained the heavyweight title 25 times between 1937 and 1948; and Poland’s Dariusz Michalczewski, who held the WBO middleweight title 23 times between 1995 and 2003.

López’s winds of change not only reached weight: for the first time since the start of his international career, he gave up fighting for a Council title, which had ranked him number one and mandatory challenger for Thai Saman Sorjaturong in the light fly division. , and preferred to seek the crown of the International Boxing Federation. “In the WBC everyone feels despised and offended,” lamented José Sulaimán.

Regardless of the anger and after overcoming some injuries that had kept him inactive for almost a year, Finite He snatched the IBF title from American Will Grigsby in Las Vegas and, after another 14-month stoppage that smelled of retirement, defended it by knocking out Thai Ratanapol Sor Vorapin, former IBF minimum world champion, in the third round.

The champion’s farewell was at Madison Square Garden in New York on September 29, 2001, just 18 days after the attack on the Twin Towers. His rival, another former 105-pound monarch, South African Zolani Petelo. That night, not only the Mexican would say goodbye to the ring: referee Arthur Mercante, 81, would lead his 145th and last fight for a world title.

The duel was dramatic. Lopez dropped Petelo in the second round with a precious hook to the jaw, but the South African did not capitulate, stayed in the fight and caused two cuts to his opponent’s face in the fourth and sixth innings. Averaging the eighth round, a left uppercut knocked the challenger down again, exhausted and injured. Merchant counted to ten for the last time. AND Finite he raised his arms for the last time as well.

On November 27, 2002, at age 36 and still in full force, López announced that he was ending his career. He left unbeaten, after 12 years as an ecumenical champion and 26 World Cup matches. “There I leave those numbers for you to exceed them,” he told Julio César Chávez and Marco Antonio Barrera, who accompanied him during the announcement. “He is an example of professionalism and it will be difficult to match what he has done,” said Barrera. Chávez went one step further: “I always thank Ricardo, who says that I am the best, but that is not true: he is the best Mexican boxer.”