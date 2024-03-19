The door of the yellow Schiphol van swings open and immediately the smell of melted asphalt fills the air. The Kaagbaan Runway smells like a high summer day along the French highway.

It is busy on the Kaagbaan, one of Schiphol's main runways. But not with airplanes. From February 19 to April 25, this is the domain of workmen, asphalt pavers and tractors. The Kaagbaan, named after the nearby Kagerplassen, is undergoing major maintenance and is therefore temporarily out of use.

Three hundred to four hundred people work here every day. Halfway down the track, in the Touch Down Zone Where landing planes hit the ground first, machines lay new asphalt. It is the fourth layer of special asphalt; Now all that needs to be done is a substance that makes the track extra stiff.

Further on, workers are filling the trenches in the asphalt in which the electricity wires for the new runway lighting run. Along the track, red electricity wires come together in transformer cabinets. Meanwhile, every few minutes the air fills with the sound of planes taking off. The Zwanenburgbaan is a few hundred meters away.

It's Monday afternoon. Schiphol gives a tour of the Kaagbaan. As in a safari park, a number of journalists, photographers and cameramen are driven around the track in two vans. For safety reasons, they are only allowed to leave the vans to view the work in an area cordoned off with crowd barriers and red-white cones.

In the morning, Schiphol already drove local residents, local politicians and civil servants around here. And on Wednesday, two school classes from nearby Uithoorn will open a five-meter high stand along the track. The public can follow the work there. The renovation will cost tens of millions of euros.

Important week

In an important week for the airport with two court rulings, Schiphol wants to show how hard work is being done on the airport. Unlike the baggage cellars, terminals and piers, there is no overdue maintenance here, according to Schiphol.

The airport wants to show how it tries to cram as much work as possible into as little time as possible. This should limit the inconvenience to the region, which has arisen now that air traffic from the Kaag runway, even at night, is spread over the other runways.

On Wednesday, local residents will face the Dutch state in a lawsuit over noise pollution. The court in The Hague rules in the proceedings of the Right to Protection against Aircraft Nuisance Foundation (RBV).

The local residents' association hopes that the judge will force the government – and thus aviation – to do more against aircraft noise. Just as the Urgenda case (2019) did for the reduction of nitrogen and the Milieudefensie vs. Shell (2021) for more climate responsibility of multinationals.

It is not the only verdict that is important for aviation this week. A ruling in a lawsuit will be made on Wednesday greenwashing by KLM. And initially, the Attorney General of the Supreme Court was expected to publish his advice on Friday in the case of KLM et al. against the state about the shrinkage of Schiphol. That advice has been postponed for two weeks.

Populated area

Local residents have been complaining for years about increasing nuisance during major maintenance at Schiphol. Why, they ask again and again, is the number of flights not limited while work is being done? Why does the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management allow flights to be spread over the other runways?

This leads to inconvenience – especially if the preferred jobs are eliminated. These are the Kaagbaan and Polderbaan; the least amount of flights are flown over inhabited areas. If Schiphol makes more use of secondary runways such as the Aalsmeer runway, this will cause more inconvenience to Uithoorn and Aalsmeer, among others.

Schiphol says that the airport cannot simply reduce capacity. Airlines have historical rights to slots, take-off and landing rights. If Schiphol were to 'take away' this, the airport risks new legal procedures.

The airport is obliged to handle the agreed number of flight movements, a spokesperson said. “Even if one of the lanes is not available due to maintenance work.” The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and Schiphol will investigate what options are available to adjust the capacity (the number of flight movements) during maintenance periods.

In a seven-year cycle, Schiphol annually overhauls one of the six runways. The builders have rest for the seventh year. The Aalsmeerbaan Runway was renovated in 2022, the Zwanenburgbaan Runway last year, now the Kaagbaan Runway and next year the Buitenveldertbaan Runway. The latter will be out for longer than the more than nine weeks of the Kaagbaan runway, because more maintenance needs to take place there.

There was some fuss about the work on the Zwanenburgbaan runway last year. Schiphol would not have a construction exemption due to nitrogen for the work. The climate organization Mobilization for the Environment (MOB) tried in vain to stop the work.

The maintenance of the Kaagbaan runway falls within the nature permit that Schiphol received in September 2023, says Annelien zur Lage. She is responsible for the 'runway maintenance strategy' at Schiphol. According to her, the construction of a new connection between two locations for air freight at Schiphol also falls within the nature permit.

Passing the blame on the environment

Maintenance is of great importance for the functioning of Schiphol, outgoing Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management, VVD) wrote to the House of Representatives on March 6. “However, it is not desirable that the effects of maintenance are almost entirely passed on to the environment,” said the minister.

Harbers responded to an objection from the Vlieghinder Nieuwkoop Residents Association. The association was one of the 196 stakeholders who responded to Harbers' promise that Schiphol may temporarily cause more noise during the renovation of the Kaagbaan runway. Unfortunately, Harbers wrote in the letter, he cannot do anything “at this short notice” to limit the nuisance.

According to the builders, Schiphol has done a lot to limit the nuisance

The builders on the Kaagbaan runway said on Monday that Schiphol has done a lot to limit the nuisance. Project leader Jeroen Kers, who coordinates the work at Schiphol, explains that he has tried to combine all the jobs as much as possible. From asphalting to (partially) replacing lighting and sewerage to laying new high-voltage cables and renovating the tunnel under the Kaagbaan.

“The schedule is very tight,” says Kers in the sunshine on the Kaagbaan. “Due to the bad weather a few weeks ago, we have already used four of the six extension days. But if the weather is as nice as today for another three weeks, we will meet the deadline of April 25, 7 p.m..”

Schiphol would have preferred to carry out the work at a later time of the year, says Annelien zur Lage. “Then the chance of delays due to bad weather would have been smaller.” But now, in a quieter time of the year, the nuisance for local residents and airlines is less, she says.

“Plus, we want to be ready for barbecue time.” She means: before the weather is so nice that residents of Schiphol sit in their garden and are bothered by aircraft noise. “We know that maintenance causes inconvenience,” says Zur Lage. “But the work has to be done.”