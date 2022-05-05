By Daan Hakkenberg



Mathieu van der Poel’s ways are inscrutable. After months of absence due to a back injury, he returned to the pack this spring with a podium finish in Milan – San Remo. Three weeks later he won the Tour of Flanders for the second time. While in the winter no one had given a penny for his road season, when he was forced to take a rest after one and a half crosses. Miracles do not exist in cycling, but the past few months have shown once again that Van der Poel is different from others.