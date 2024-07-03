Mexico City.- The most important financial goal of the Mexican population aged 18 and over is to be able to buy or finish paying for their house, and this applies to both men and women.

Buying a home or getting rid of debt of this magnitude is the most important financial goal for women, with 20.4 percent of them.

In the case of men, the figure is 23.1 percent, according to data from the National Survey on Financial Health 2023 published last Tuesday by Inegi.

Giving their sons or daughters an education was the financial goal that came in second place, with 16.1 percent for women and 11.4 percent for men.

It is noteworthy that for Mexican men and women over 18 years of age, the goal that ranked third in importance was to have savings, with 12.3 percent for women and 10.5 percent for men.

The home buying market has been changing and the role of digital platforms and the use that users give them to find their ideal property is increasingly highlighted.

Within Mercado Libre, for example, young people between 18 and 34 years old are the ones who search the most for properties, representing 46 percent of searches for this vertical of the marketplace.

According to Mercado Libre Inmuebles, in the first two months of 2024 they obtained approximately 7 million visits to their website, starting the year with a growth of 24 percent compared to two years ago.

However, Infonavit’s Credit and Housing Needs Survey indicates that since 2021, the second and fourth quarters of the year are the best times to buy a home in Mexico, since during these months, interest rates decrease more, making it the ideal time to look for your next asset.

“In the country, the online real estate sector, in addition to being very broad, is also constantly growing,” said Nidia Gutiérrez, head of real estate at Mercado Libre.

There are currently more than 350 thousand properties available for rent and sale in the real estate division of Mercado Libre.