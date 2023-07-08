The goalkeeper of Milan and the free-wheeling French national team: “Even for my daughters I’m magical, number one”. On Sportweek, childhood in the banlieue (“I didn’t have much, but I lacked for nothing”), fashion (“I designed with Missoni”), San Siro (“a gladiatorial arena”) and the Milan to come: “I love the new challenges that await us.”
You know Mike Maignan in goal? His personality, his confidence, even his cheek? Mixed with monstrous skill, they form an explosive mixture that has been inflaming Rossoneri eyes and hearts for two years now.
