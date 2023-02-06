Sonora.- Jesús Alonso, 18 years old, disappeared On the afternoon of Thursday, February 2, his family and dozens of people marched demanding his location in cash meSonora.

Unfortunately the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office He reported that The young man was found lifeless along with another person and a motorcycle burned in “El Portón” in the vicinity of Cócorit.

“Through comparative DNA tests, the identity of the patient was established as positive. missing. The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office continues with the investigations to find the probable perpetrators,” the agency said.

Regarding the case of Jesus Alonso one of the main lines of investigation, through testimonies, shows a possible relationship with a criminal group dedicated to the sale of drugs. Recently, he would have received threats from an antagonistic group, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The young man was an engineering student at the Yaqui Valley Technological Institute (ITVY), after his disappearance His mother and family blocked the main street of the Providencia Police Station from the first hours of his disappearance because the authorities did not receive the complaint.