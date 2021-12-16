The world of speedrunning it is always full of truly interesting stories and feats. This community has shown time and time again that, if you put your mind to it, anything is possible, and this case involving Super Mario 64 proves it. It happens that someone managed to finish this classic of N64 in record time and blindfolded.

Via the canal YouTube, Bubzia – Blindfolded Speedruns, we can see how this user managed to beat his personal record in Super Mario 64, gathering 70 stars in just one hour and 44 minutes and as I said before, all this blindfolded.

Apparently, another of the goals of this Youtuber in mind is to get the 120 stars of Super Mario 64 and yes, also blindfolded. In fact, this feat served as training so we will see if in the future he is able to achieve his promise.

Editor’s note: The truth is that speedrunners must have an incredible amount of patience, since they practically have to memorize a game from start to finish and in the most extreme cases, with everything and their respective glitches to advance. Having to do this blindfolded only adds an additional layer of complexity.

Via: Youtube