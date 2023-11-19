FIninvest, start with the reorganization

Effective control over the Fininvest empire is held by Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi. At least fifty percent of the profits is distributed to the personal companies of the former prime minister’s five sons. Furthermore, a place on the Board of Directors of the family finance company is foreseen for Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi. The “renewed” Fininvest is taking shape, and the extra-legal agreements stipulated by the heirs after the death of their father will be now incorporated into the statutes of personal companies and family finance companies. La Stampa reports it.



The boards of directors of the personal companies of Silvio Berlusconi’s children are likely to be convened next week, with the relevant meetings scheduled for the end of the month. These measures will serve to secure agreements between the heirs, including the restriction on the sale of shares in Fininvest for a period of five years. Furthermore, the increase of the board from seven to fifteen directors is confirmed. The changes outline the future of the financial company that controls Mfe, Mondadori and 30% of Banca Mediolanum. For the latter, the ECB’s response is still awaited to allow Fininvest to recover the 20% share previously “frozen” due to the loss of the founder’s integrity requirements.

The financial results of Mfe-Mediaset are expected next week, among the latest quarterly reports of the large companies listed on Piazza Affari. Analysts’ outlook is decent, despite the difficult period for the sector. Bloomberg’s average consensus for third-quarter revenues is close to 500 million, while for the whole of 2023 it exceeds 2.7 billion, essentially in line with the previous year. NoMeanwhile, in October, advertising sales increased by 8%, a figure that should also be confirmed in November. However, it should be noted that this data is compared with the end of 2022, a complicated period due to the Football World Cup in Qatar broadcast by Rai. Furthermore, the recovery of Prosieben in Germany after the German group’s accounts contributed positively. Mfe-Mediaset is largely the main shareholder of this company, although the return on investment so far has been modest.

