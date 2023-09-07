Fininvest, the structures change. But now the strategy of Silvio’s five children on the inheritance becomes decisive

The first real shock after the death of Silvio Berlusconi has arrived, the arrangements of Fininvest And Marina Berlusconi hires a crucial roleto her the main ones delegations. But the doubling of the charge was also established for the ad which also becomes general manager confirming the trust placed by the family in Daniel Pellegrino, arrived 35 years ago in via Paleocapa. These changes – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – are part of a process intended to lead Fininvest into the new phase, with the second generation fully in control. The government of the holding company which controls, inter alia, MfeMediaset, Mondadori30% of the Bank MediolanumThe Monza Football and the Manzoni Theatre, could further evolve after some formal passages expected in the next few days. The first, fundamental, will be the acceptance of the inheritance.

The orientation – continues Il Corriere – would be that of proceed without benefit of inventory, in order to make the whole procedure simpler and “serene”, confirming – if this will be the case – the unity between the five brothers. The acceptance of the inheritance will be crucial to start the car succession and put end of the transitional phasein which the Berlusconi heirs are not yet owners of the assets left by their father e there is no executor.

