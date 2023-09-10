Entrepreneur Enrico Marchi launches the takeover of Save: airports and infrastructures in his sights, but also newspapers

“Enrico Marchi’s takeover of Save begins, the airport group that controls the airports of Venice, Brescia, Verona and Charleroi in Belgium”. Corriere della Sera writes this today, according to which “The Bank of Italy has given the green light to Finint Infrastrutture, the savings management company which in the intentions of the Venetian entrepreneur will be the vehicle for the new infrastructure project”.

Finint aims to collect a billion to invest in airports, motorways, data centers, renewables, in Italy and abroad. The first target is Save itself of which Marchi is president and 12% shareholder, with the prerogative of appointing the top management. “The group boasts 255 million in revenue and 45.8 million in profit with 15 million passengers in 2022, making it the third hub for air transport in Italy. Finint Infrastrutture aims to gain control by taking over the shares in the portfolio of the French fund Infravia and the German Dws, both shareholders at 44% and entered years ago after Save’s exit from the stock exchange”, explains Corriere della Sera.

But the Save dossier would still only be a starting point. According to Corriere della Sera, “other dossiers could include the concession for the Brescia-Padova motorway, currently held by Abertis (Mundys group) but expiring in 2026, and infrastructure activities abroad”. And Marchi is also the head of the nearby consortium of entrepreneurs from Veneto and Friuli Venezia-Giulia to take over six local newspapers put up for sale by the Gedi group.

