Finint throw a infrastructure fund with the aim of raising one billion euros for investments in mobility infrastructures and beyond, in Italy and in Europe. With the permission of Bank of Italythe Finint group uses Goldman Sachs as advisor. The role is still being selected of the Anchor investor which could go up to 49% of the expected first investment that would be Savethe company at the head of the North-East airport hub and which owns the Venice and Treviso airports, by 48.3% of the Brussels Charleroi Airport and is the reference shareholder in the Catullo of Verona and the Montichiari airport of Brescia.

The intention of the fund, as reported Northeast economywould be to take over the shares of the current shareholders of Save including in addition to the group led by Enrico Marchi there are also i Infravia funds And DWS extension (of Deutsche Asset Management). The latter control a total of 88% of the Save group. While Finint holds the remaining 12%.

How long and in which part is it a question that is not yet defined. The two financial entities are free from the lock-up period, which expired in July 2021 and now that the numbers have returned to pre-pandemic levels, they could decide to sell part or all of the investment.

