Autostrade, Fininc is serious: a maxi-operation is ready to obtain the concession

After i Benetton another private group is also about to attempt the coup Highways. The bombshell indiscretion comes from Bloomberg, the buyer would be there Fininc by Matterino Dogliani. The hypothesis is that of launch an offer worth around 20 billion of Euro including debts. Fininc would already be working with him advisor. In detail, the offer for Aspi would be 8 billion but including the debts it would reach 20 billion. No decision has been made yet and it is not certain that a transaction will be reached, explains Bloomberg. Aspi “doesn’t see” any of this. The indiscretion comes a year after CDP together with Blackstone and Macquarie completed the purchase of Autostrade by the Benetton families. The offer – if confirmed – would also arrive in a delicate moment for the government which, faced with an uphill budget law, has put new privatizations on the table. And Highways it could be a fundamental asset in this sense. The Dogliani family group would evaluate an offer together with other international operators to send CDP a “friendly” proposal: if it materializes it would be one of the largest operations in Italy in recent decades.

News also on the front Wait which is armored. One approved new clause: it is a five year lock up which will expire in May 2027. This is what is foreseen by the statute of Holding Reti Autostradali, the holding controlled by Cdp Equity with 51% and equally owned by Blackstone And Macquariewhich controls 88% of Autostrade per l’Italia. The clause, established in May 2022 when the Cdp-fondi consortium took over control of Aspi from Atlantia, is again very relevant today, in light of the rumors about Dogliani. The lock up It therefore bars the way to the possible entry of new investors in the holding company that controls Aspi (the other 12% belongs to a vehicle owned by Allianz, the Chinese Silk Road and Edf), even if – in theory – the reorganization could also take place on the lower floor. Even in this case, however, according to what has been reconstructed, beyond Aspi’s shareholders’ agreements, any operation it should however have the consent of all members.

