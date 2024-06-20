The marriage between Gianfranco Fini and Elisabetta Tulliani would now be over. The confirmation comes from the couple’s friends

There has been talk of a rift between for some time Gianfranco Fini and his wife Elisabetta Tulliani and today the theory of the breakup has been further corroborated by Dagospia’s indiscretions. The president of the cultural association Liberadestra, according to the website of Roberto D’Agostino, he would always show up alone at the invitations of his closest friends. “They broke up a while ago,” says a person very close to the couple.

At the moment there is nothing official but the distance between is clear to everyone Finish And Tulliani in the trial courtroom on house in Monte Carlo, which would be the cause of the breakage. The lawyer arrived in the courtroom accompanied by a friend while the former leader of National Alliance he avoided his wife’s gaze.

The definitive rift between the two could have essentially arrived Finish accused his wife of having betrayed him, acting behind his back in the real estate transaction which for the judges amounts to the crime of money laundering: “I was deceived by Giancarlo and his sister Elizabeth who insisted that I put the property up for sale. Only years later did I learn that the owner of the house was Tulliani and I broke off relations with him. Elisabetta’s behavior also hurt me: from the trial documents it emerged that she was a co-owner and then I also learned that her brother transferred to her part of the proceeds from her sale. All facts that I didn’t know before.”

In the first degree Finish he was sentenced to 2 years and 8 months while the sentence for Elisabetta Tulliani is 5 years. The founder of AN has already announced that he will appeal.