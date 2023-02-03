Fini is starting to meet again around via della Scrofa, is he going back to politics?

Gianfranco Fini it begins to meet again around via della Scrofa, the historic headquarters for those who lived through the turbulent but enthralling 70s. Rino Barillari, king of the paparazzi, he photographed him twice on the same day, obviously arousing interest not for a mere matter of gossip but because the recent television releases have marked the great return to the scene of Giorgio Almirante’s former pupil.

In truth already suffered the victory of Giorgia Meloni showed up saying that he had voted for her and giving her some advice that it is not known how much the leader then followed. Fini then made an examination of his political career by recalling some topical events that were exemplified in that “what are you doing, are you hunting me?” addressed to Silvio Berlusconi which marked the beginning of his collapse.

Then there was the note affair of the house in Montecarlo and years of regenerating anonymity broken only by the September victory. One could therefore paraphrase a title by Dumas and say “Fini, ten years later”. Aged, as it should be for everyone due to a biological tribute to Darwin, he does not seem to have lost his enamel and desire to do politics, that passion which is not only the search for power, as one can superficially imagine, but is also a sort of vital necessity for those who have done it for a lifetime.

Apart from the TV appearances Fini materialized in Naples a few days ago for a cultural meeting.

Officially there was the presentation of a book of which he wrote the introduction but in reality it was an expedient to talk about politics with ten questions to which the former Speaker of the House answered.

It begins with an analysis of political disaffection: “The parties and trade unions have entered a crisis. The weight that Confindustria, Confcommercio, Confagricoltura had is lost, they no longer have the ability to unite. A different way could be to participate in initiatives related to the territory. Proof of this is the explosion of civic lists. Politics is an activity not only linked to the action of parties. Anyone who believes they are doing something useful can do it and get more appreciation than the so-called politicians”.

To then move on to the big target, the one everyone was waiting for, namely the left: “The crisis affects everyone, but the left is paying the heavy bill for its presumption. She has had the superiority complex for the last 15 or 20 years and has not been cured. Convinced that she represents the best part of the country and that she must oppose the right, she practiced self-referentiality and remained in the government for ten years without winning the elections.

And then again: “I’m not surprised that the band of guaranteed votes on the left. The vulnerable vote for the centre-right. The vote of the third band is the non-vote and corresponds to the boom of the Five Stars. The left must certainly identify the secretary but also its own interlocutors.The paradox is that the left tended to represent the least and today all this has been reversed. The left needs to be less enlightened”. And this is the point.

We had left behind an “unnatural” Fini who with Rutelli and Casini tried ten years ago to build a liberal Third Pole not at all critical with the left and we find him on more appropriate positions. Sure that sentence about “fascism as absolute evil” it alienated them at the time but undoubtedly opened to the cultural transformation of the ex MSI towards a modern and temperate vision of the right. Maybe someone says that in that sentence there was an excess of zeal but it was still a strategic operation which, moreover, had its natural counterpart in Achille Occhetto’s breakthrough at Bolognina.

The Wall had fallen, the harsh opposition no longer made sense. In any case, Fini is back and someone says he might as well be interested in the Europeans next ventures. And after all, it was he who glimpsed the qualities of a very young Giorgia Meloni, appointing her head of Youth Action in the National Alliance. And the ties to the right – for better or for worse – are something strongly felt beyond the choices that everyone has made in his political career.

