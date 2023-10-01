Fini played an important role in an alleged “coup” plotted with the then President of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano against Silvio Berlusconi





Gianfranco Fini he returns below and in an interview with Luca Telese he helps Meloni by saying:

“The Mattei plan can be a concrete solution” and then again: “Europe now needs an Italian model”.

So the former leader of the National Alliance spoke on a very specific topic, that of migrants, where he also made us a law, the “Bossi – Fini”, considered outdated by the author himself.

But the topic of migration and the fact that migrants must be helped in their countries of origin, as Mattei said for Energy, is certainly not the real target of his speech.

Rather, it is a pretext that the author of Fiuggi’s turning point used to speak with the leader of the Brothers of Italy, shining a light on himself.

And it’s certainly not the first time.

Immediately following the elections he won last year, Fini said he had voted for the Melons but he was greeted by a cosmic cold as if he had desecrated a temple which is that of his past.

Fratelli d’Italia was in fact born from the crisis of the National Alliance and the Freedom Party.

Fini had cleared Berlusconi and the right “fascist” with the far-sighted idea that after the fall of the Berlin Wall we were moving towards bipolarism and perhaps a subsequent bipartisanship on the US model and therefore took the big step of building a modern Italian right that distanced itself from fascism. The operation was so successful that due to excessive zeal Fini was seen by his voters as a traitor and was therefore shot, electorally of course.

Then, according to some reconstructions, Fini had a significant role in an alleged “coup” hatched with the then President of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano to eliminate Silvio Berlusconi institutionally first and then politically from Italian politics.

The story began on April 22, 2010, when Gianfranco Fini uttered the famous “What are you doing, are you kicking me out?” aimed at Silvio Berlusconi, which caused a crisis in the Popolo della Libertà which shortly afterwards gave rise to the split of Fini himself and the parliamentarians loyal to him who even formed a group, Futuro e Libertà (with 34 deputies and 10 senators), which then would have formed the “Third Pole” with Francesco Rutelli and Pierferdinando Casini. The reconstruction is based on a Finian parliamentarian, Amedeo Laboccetta, who was Fini’s right-hand man at the time. The story is told in his 2015 book “Almirante, Berlusconi, Fini, Tremonti, Napolitano. Life is an encounter.” We read: “Berlusconi must be politically eliminated. And Napolitano is in favor. The President of the Republic agrees, supports and endorses the entire operation.” These are the words that Fini would have addressed to him precisely after that famous national direction of the PdL. To give strength to what he was reporting, the leader of the National Alliance would have called the President of the Republic on speakerphone Napolitano. It must be said that Fini declared that the reconstruction is false and biased but the fact remains that the idea that public opinion has formed is that it is true or that it contains large elements of truth. But why does Fini come back to Meloni to hear from him every now and then? At the time of Giulio Andreotti he used the phrase “A Fra ‘, what do you need?” which according to popular belief the Roman entrepreneur Gaetano Caltagirone addressed to Franco Evangelisti – Andreotti’s right-hand man – at the beginning of every phone call. And so Meloni could reply: “What do you need Gianfra’?”. Maybe Fini wants a little ministerial seat? Or the leadership of some organization? Or is he really worried about the international situation and does he want to lend an unsolicited hand to the government?

