Gianfranco Finish enter with a straight leg on that Giorgia Melons he defined the mother of all reforms: the premiership. The former AN leader speaks clearly and crushes without half measures the law so dear to the Prime Minister. “It cannot be demonizedbut not even incensed“, means that something really isn't working in the mother of all reforms. Also because “I – says Fini and reported by Repubblica – was a convinced supporter of the semi-presidentialism French and the rest”, specifies the historic leader of the right: a model “unfortunately” neglected by the current majority, who would have done better “to look at the German chancellorship” instead of taking refuge in a indigestible compromise to most.

Finish goes into even more detail. “The Constitution is not an untouchable totem, I refuse to say no a priori.” Pierferdinando's opinion is even clearer Casiniwhich recalls the duty to loyalty: “Let's not kid ourselves. This reform change everything starting from the third party function of Head of Stateto which they come all powers removed of moral suasion. They are accordion powers functional in moments of emergency, a third party “without nails” is reduced to cutting of the ribbon“. Fausto Bertinotti it is the most opposite of the three. “Let's go towards one authoritarian driftthis is the plan, to put an end to the constitutional and anti-fascist Republic”, declares the former secretary of Rifondazione.

