Fini and the accusations of a white coup plotted together with Napolitano against Berlusconi

After the utterances of the former Deputy Amedeo Laboccetta who he reconstructed in his 2015 book the phases of a supposed “coup” by Napolitano and Fini against Berlusconithere was Fini’s denial in an interview with “Corriere della Sera”.

Regarding the affair we read: «The theory according to which the then head of state was the director of a plot to bring down Berlusconi with my complicity is not only unfounded but also offensive. With false stories worthy of rubbish that continue to circulate.”

Then he further specified that President Napolitano was “careful beyond any scruple to strictly respect its prerogativesto the need not to go beyond them under any circumstances… Never, not even once have I heard President Napolitano make considerations or even just mention the political-party debate going on at the time”.

But Laboccetta, President of South Pole, promptly counter-replied: “No, the story of the “white coup” in 2011 is not an invention, a fake, and does not arise from the conspiracy syndrome, as the major newspapers have been repeating for days I say this as a witness, and I also wrote it, without being contradicted. Today Gianfranco Fini continues to play fish in a barrel. To play the beautiful soul.”

Laboccetta – who was once a close friend of Fini – then continued: “They were dramatic days. And Giorgia Meloni knows it well. As well as La Russa, Gasparri, Landolfi and many other protagonists of that tormented legislature. In 2014, Berlusconi invited me to tell the whole truth about what we experienced within the Italian Right at the time. Inside a world that then fell apart. And I did it. The truth of a witness lies in that book. But I could write another one. And maybe I will.”

These statements follow reconstructions based on the book, made by “Il Giornale” and then taken up by “Libero”. The story began on 22 April 2010, when Gianfranco Fini uttered the famous “What are you doing, kicking me out?” aimed at Silvio Berlusconi, which initially caused a political crisis in the Popolo della Libertà which shortly afterwards gave rise to the split of Fini himself and the parliamentarians loyal to him who later formed a group, Futuro e Libertà (with 34 deputies and 10 senators), which would then constitute the “Third Pole” with Francesco Rutelli and Pierferdinando Casini. The reconstruction is based on a then Finian parliamentarian, Amedeo Laboccetta, who at that time was Fini’s right-hand man.

The story is told in his book “Almirante, Berlusconi, Fini, Tremonti, Napolitano. Life is an encounter.” We read: “Berlusconi must be politically eliminated. And Napolitano is in favor. The President of the Republic agrees, supports and endorses the entire operation.” These are the words that Fini would have addressed to him precisely after that famous national direction of the PdL. To give strength to what he was reporting, the leader of the National Alliance would have called the President of the Republic Napolitano on speakerphone.

Fini: «Dear President, as you will have seen we had a rough day». Napolitano: «More than formal, I would say a historic day» Fini: «Obviously dear Giorgio, I continue to move forward without hesitation» Napolitano: «Certainly, you’re doing well. But always do it with your well-known cunning.”

Therefore, according to Laboccetta, he would have witnessed it live “to the organization of a white coup orchestrated by the first and third positions in the State”. Berlusconi was then informed of this telephone conversation which would be held in the presence of twelve witnesses, as Cavaliere himself later recounted from Vespa. “Libero” also reports the intervention of a listener of “la Zanzara”, the program of Giuseppe Cruciani and David Parenzo who said live: “Fini put the phone on speaker, because he had to convince a part of the party to distance itself from Berlusconi and to bring down the government in the vote of confidence. Napolitano asked Gianfranco Fini for his willingness to form a new government. He asked him if he felt up to it.”

So the facts are quite clear. However, as seen, Fini defines what Laboccetta reported as “false stories worthy of the rubbish that continue to circulate”. But if they are false, why doesn’t Fini promptly deny them on the merits and above all why doesn’t he take legal action in which he would have the opportunity to clarify his positions?

