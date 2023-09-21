Candidacy stopped a few weeks ago by the prime minister





“The naval blockade is just a joke.” The broadside of Gianfranco Fini, former leader of the National Alliance, against Giorgia Meloni on migrants sparked the anger of the Fratelli d’Italia colonels (“He doesn’t decide the line”). But what’s happening on the right? According to what appears to Affaritaliani.it, immediately after the victory in the 2022 political elections, Fini began to praise the Prime Minister with honeyed outbursts. Behind these words, not in the Melonian inner circle but in FdI, the hypothesis of Fini’s candidacy for the 2024 European Championships began to circulate in Brothers of Italy. Hypothesis, it seems, stopped just a few weeks ago by Meloni. And so Fini’s attacks against the government and prime minister have returned, just when the hypothesis of him being an “external” candidate in FdI at the European elections on 9 June 2024 fell through.

