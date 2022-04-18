The fingertip that Johnny Depp lost in March 2015 in an argument with ex-wife Amber Heard was found in the kitchen of the house by his cook. That’s what Depp’s doctor says in a Virginia court, in the case that the actor has brought against Heard for libel. Depp brought the case because of an article she wrote in 2018 about domestic violence.

At the time, the shooting of the film Pirates of the Caribbean 5 temporarily shut down due to the incident, which took place at the house where Depp and Heard were staying in Australia. Depp claimed that Heard, who he divorced in 2017, threw a vodka bottle at him causing him to lose his fingertip. However, Heard said it was because the actor smashed his phone against the wall in a fit of rage.

Depp’s doctor now states that he gave Depp emergency treatment at the time because of the injury to his finger. The chef then found the tip of Depp’s finger in the kitchen, the doctor describes. Heard was said to have looked “distressed” when he entered the house, but suffered no apparent injuries.

Domestic violence

The case concerns an article from The Washington Post in which Heard writes that she has experienced domestic violence. She does not mention Depp’s name, but according to him it is clear that it is about him. So he sued her for libel. Last year, the exes also met in court in London. Depp then lost a case against the British tabloid The Sun about an article calling him a “woman abuser.” The judge ruled that there was no libel, because he felt that there was insufficient evidence that the actor had not mistreated his ex. Heard was a witness for The Sun supplied.

