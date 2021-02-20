It could be D-Day for the Balearic travel industry over the coming days with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make an announcement about foreign holidays on Monday and the Balearics pushing to be the pioneers of the vaccine passport.

All this is music to the ears of the Mallorcan tourist industry. The British government has said that it is willing to introduce a vaccine passport for foreign holidays and the Balearics want to take the lead.

A travel industry source said: “Things are looking more positive for the islands. It looks as if the Balearic government has realized that the vaccine passport is the way forward. It will help kick-start the local tourist industry ….”

One of the main worries is Greece which appears to have stolen a march on Spain and is already in discussions with the British government.,