Dental arches, prostheses, fractures and tattoos can also be used; genetic material from family members will be collected

Fingerprint analysis is among the non-invasive methods that will be used by the IML (Institute of Legal Medicine) of São Paulo to identify the victims of the plane crash in Vinhedo, in the interior of the state.

Tattoos and other physical characteristics will also be mapped to help identify the bodies. Genetic material from family members will be collected.

On the morning of this Saturday (10.Aug.2024), the director of the National Institute of Forensics, Carlos Palhares, stated that fingerprint analysis is the quickest and easiest method. According to the expert, it is likely that the passengers who were in the front part of the plane and were less affected by the fire will be able to be identified in this way.

Two other non-invasive methods will be used: dental arch analysis and DNA tests. These options, however, take longer.

The government of the State of São Paulo is coordinating the reception of victims’ families to identify the bodies. A hotel in the capital of São Paulo has been reserved to receive them.

Family members are interviewed to provide physical information that may contribute to identification, such as tattoos, fractures or prostheses. They may also provide genetic material for comparison. The victim’s father or mother are the preferred sample to be collected.

In addition to São Paulo, DNA collection is carried out in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of the state, and in Cascavel, in Paraná, to benefit families who choose not to travel to the capital of São Paulo.

THE ACCIDENT

A Voepass (formerly Passaredo) plane crashed on Friday (August 9, 2024) in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. All 62 people on board died. There were 58 passengers and 4 crew members.

The plane, an ATR 72, had taken off from Cascavel, in Paraná, and was headed for Guarulhos International Airport, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Flight 2283 crashed in the area of ​​a condominium called Recanto Florido, in the Capela neighborhood.

The city of Vinhedo is 79 km northwest of the capital of the State of São Paulo. It has 76,540 inhabitants.

