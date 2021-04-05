The paranoid are right. Uncle Sam has you booked. At this moment you are like a needle in a haystack, so it is not foreseeable that they will investigate your every move, but if tomorrow they decide to go for you, every line you have written on social networks and every photo you have taken can be used against you. That, and much more, is what has served the FBI to arrest more than 300 Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6 to avoid certification of the election results.

Many sought it out by taking selfies and smiling at the security cameras. As they were from the anti-mask movement they had no protection and when they thought about it it was too late. The Capitol security cameras had already booked them. Others, like Debra Maimone, challenged them with the adrenaline rush of the moment that made them feel invincible. “This is unbelievable!” She told her boyfriend’s phone that he was recording her, as she lowered her stars and stripes handkerchief. “Put on your mask, I don’t want to be identified!” He ordered her. Too late. The police have been able to identify them by comparing their voice and tattoos with the images taken the year before by a local television in Pittsburgh, to which they told another daring in a fishing boat.

The Washington Post has gathered all these clues by analyzing the legal documents that the prosecution has presented in federal courts, a titanic task that reveals many of the techniques used by the authorities. It has cost the couple, at the moment, $ 20,000 in bail to be released while awaiting trial.

Some have denied the charges, claiming there was someone on the scene who looked very much like them, forcing the FBI to prove the reliability of these techniques. One of them, Andrew Hatley, tried to use Facebook to mislead them. “He wants to make it clear that it was not me, I have no interest in lost causes, these things no longer matter to me.” But Mark Zuckerberg’s page was not the only one that had signed him. The FBI court-ordered his photos from another family app called Life360 for comparison and was even able to track his steps over the phone to locate him on Capitol Hill.

The most cautious wore caps and scarves and had even left the phone at home. Philip Grillo took his mother’s and took care not to take videos or selfies, but it was impossible for him to control what others were doing around him. Between that and the Capitol security cameras, the FBI used facial recognition techniques to identify him and even compared the embroidery on his Knights of Columbus leather jacket with those that appeared in a video posted on YouTube. Highway tolls and radars tracked his car from when he left New York at 2 a.m. until he arrived at the scene.

Even those who have evaded social networks found themselves portrayed in their passports, workplaces and even previous demonstrations in which the street security cameras had signed them up forever. Some were supposed to be on sick leave. Others, like Bryan Betancur, had asked permission to distribute Bibles in Washington DC. According to the capital newspaper, the files that the FBI has contributed in these criminal cases reach up to 12,000 pages in some cases.

More complicated is to settle the minds of those who simply lose the grip. It appears to be the case of Noah Green, the young African-American who on Saturday rammed into two Capitol police officers, killing one and exited the car brandishing a knife, forcing the officers to fire. Until the pandemic began, he was a model student, promising athlete at the University of Newport where he was known for his talent for economics and his passion for closing economic racial differences by advising his fellow financial management techniques. At the end of 2019, he began taking anxiolytics, which together with the isolation of the pandemic and the videos of Louis Farrakhan sank a mental exhalation into the void, according to his family.

However, there was nothing to predict when he left his brother’s house the night before saying that he was going to become a homeless person who would commit a violent act. The FBI has not called it a terrorist attack. Your reasons will have.