“It happened within ten minutes.” Two years ago, Max Spakman (23) from Delft started investing in bitcoin on the advice of a friend. He learned from influencers on Instagram that you can make a lot of money by speculating on the price. That did not go well. He gambled that the price was going up, it was going down. Costs: 1,500 euros.

It turns out that 'Finfluencers' are popular How do you manage your money? – a study published on Monday into the financial behavior of young people between the ages of sixteen and nineteen. Almost all young people surveyed (98 percent) have seen a post from an influencer about money, and 77 percent say they encounter them regularly.

And that has an effect: two-thirds of young people who follow finfluencers indicate that they sometimes influence their financial choices. Almost a third believe, partly due to social media, that the chance of getting rich quick is high. Owning your own business offers the greatest chance of this, according to 49 percent of young people, followed by investing (37 percent) and trading in crypto (30 percent).

The research, for which more than a thousand young people were interviewed, is published in the context of Money Week, an annual initiative of the Money Wise platform. Courses are being given at schools and secondary vocational education throughout the country to help young people make more informed financial choices.

communication scientistEva van Reijmersdal Many young people do not want to know about the risks. And they are told that anyone can become rich with the right mindset

This is desperately needed, says communications scientist Eva van Reijmersdal. She conducts research into influencer marketing at the UvA. “Finfluencers play a major role in the financial education of young people.”

That is not without risk, she says. “Although some people give good saving tips, there are many influencers who show an unrealistic view of investing.” Van Reijmersdal gives the example of promoting risky crypto coins, without saying that a lot of money can be lost.

The rosy picture of investing partly explains the great popularity of finflueners, says Van Reijmersdal. “Unlike parents or trained financial advisors, they only show the successes. Many young people do not want to hear what the risks are. Moreover, it is said that success is a choice, that anyone can become rich if you have the right mindset.”

What also plays a role is the close bond that young people build with influencers. In addition to financial advice, they also provide an insight into their daily lives. They show that they are going to the gym or on vacation. They engage with their audience through livestreams and comments. Van Reijmersdal: “They are a kind of digital friends, which makes the followers extra impressionable.”

The Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) says to “keep an eye” on influencers who mainly post about money. A license is required to provide investment advice. The finfluencers are in a gray area in that regard, says Van Reijmersdal. They say: “I don't give advice, I just show how I became successful.”

Max Spakman still invests in crypto, but takes less risk and also has a 'normal' job. “Multiple income is important in these uncertain times.” He no longer believes that anyone can earn a lot of money. “Otherwise everyone would be rich.”

