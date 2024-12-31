Óscar Vilda, in a meeting with the press in 2023

The telephone company, which has more than 1.3 million customers in Spain, will appoint a new manager in the “coming days”

12/31/2025



Updated at 1:25 p.m.





The telecommunications operator Finetwork announced this Tuesday the departure of its CEO, Óscar Vilda, after 20 months in office.

This replacement, with immediate effect, will be led by a ‘transition committee’ made up of the founder and president of the brand, Pascual Pérez, the current business director, Manuel Hernández and the technology director, Carlos Valero.

The company, with more than 1.3 million customers in Spain, has reported in a statement that it will appoint a first executive “soon.”

“A new stage of consolidation is now opening for this company, with the aim of continuing to improve day by day the service we provide to our clients and distributors,” said the president of Finetwork, Pascual Pérez.