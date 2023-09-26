The new provisions of the Traffic Regulations for motorcycles came into force this September 24 and with it, The fines will reach amounts of up to 2 thousand pesos.

The Mobility secretary (Semovi) announced these changes to the regulations with the aim of reducing traffic incidents related to motorcycle and scooter drivers.

It should be remembered that the authorized personnel of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) will now be able to impose fines on drivers who violate the Traffic Regulations.

The fines will range between 518 and 2,075 pesos, and the units will be taken to vehicle depots, known as “corralones”, to prevent risky behavior.

New provisions in the regulations for motorcycles

Wear a helmet designed specifically for motorcyclists, that meets the requirements established in the Regulations or has the corresponding certification for both the driver and the passenger.

Do not take children under 12 years of age on board.

Respect the passenger capacity for which the vehicle was designed.

Avoid traveling on cycle lanes and exclusive public transport lanes.

Driving without a type A1, A2 or permanent license.

Semovi highlights that these measures reinforce the commitment of the Mexico City government to road safety and the reduction of traffic incidents in the capital.

The head of government, Martí Batres, together with representatives of motorcyclist groups, signed the Road Safety Agreements in recent weeks to reduce accidents and fatalities related to these vehicles.

Fines for motorcyclists

Fines for motorcyclists who do not respect the provisions of the CDMX Traffic Regulations vary between 518 and 2,075 pesos, as reported by Semovi in ​​a statement. In addition, motorcycles or scooters will be sent to the vehicle depot.

It is worth mentioning that a 50% discount was offered on registration and placement fees for this type of vehicle.

