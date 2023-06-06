Fines | The police advise: In these situations, fines can be issued for drunk driving

Cyclists and e-scooters can be fined for two offences.

Police Board recently instructed police departments in a letter according to which police patrols can fine cyclists and e-scooter riders in two cases: if the driver is drunk or if there is an extra passenger on board the e-scooter or bicycle.

The Police Board’s instructions are intended as a support for police officers and harmonize the practices of police departments across the country.

The law has not changed, but the matter has now been opened up in a verbal form with the help of examples, says the police inspector Heikki Kallio.

First of all, the so-called two-on-one driving, i.e. the situation where there is an extra passenger on board the electric scooter or bicycle, in addition to the driver, you will always get a traffic error fee, even if you are in the right direction. The exception is a child seat installed on bicycles. The fee is 40 euros.

You can get the same fee for riding an electric scooter or bicycle on the sidewalk. A traffic error fee can only be given to a 15-year-old. Children under the age of 12 are allowed to ride bikes on the sidewalk.

Drunk for the driving penalty, both passing games now have the following rules:

The driver of an e-scooter or bicycle can be guilty of so-called drunk driving, i.e. traffic drunkenness with a non-motorized vehicle, if he drives an e-scooter while intoxicated and poses a danger to the safety of another.

What is essential here is precisely causing danger to other road users. It can mean different near-miss situations.

These include, for example, situations where the driver is close to hitting a pedestrian or the pedestrian has to dodge an intoxicated electric scooter rider or cyclist.

If the driver is drunk and there is a passenger on board, the fine is specifically for drunk driving.

However, in these situations, the police cannot blow the driver.

“The blood alcohol limit only applies to drivers of motor vehicles. The intoxication of a cyclist or e-scooter must be determined in other ways, such as visually or, for example, by the smell of alcohol. The police do not have the right to blow up the target person,” says Kallio.

If the driver collides with inanimate objects such as a wall, fence, road sign, garbage can or a parked car, the act does not endanger anyone but the driver himself. Then the act is not drunken driving, but it can be a traffic violation or endangering traffic safety, and you can be fined for it.

Electric kickboarding or cycling while drunk are not automatically punishable acts. It determines how it goes. The matter is evaluated by the police and ultimately by the court if the driver does not agree to the fine procedure.

Fine so you can get a bicycle rider and an intoxicated driver of an electric scooter if the ride is unsafe. In this case, the fine is for endangering traffic safety. According to the instructions, the ride must be such that it is apt to cause a danger to the safety of others.

If the driver makes driving mistakes and, for example, is unable to follow traffic rules but cruises from one side of the road to the other, a fine will be issued. There is also a fine if, due to his intoxication, he cannot keep the vehicle in motion but crashes with it or collides with walls, fences, traffic signs, cars or other vehicles.

In both crime titles, the average daily fine is 10–12.

If the driver is driving while intoxicated and no major driving errors occur, he may continue his journey if he has the conditions to drive. According to Kallio, this means a situation where driving is almost faultless.